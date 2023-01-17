NewsVideos
Hyderabad: Telangana Police Catches ATM Robbers In Filmy Style

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Telangana Police catches thieves who came to rob ATM in Hyderabad in film style. As per reports, out of fear, they threw all the money out of the car.

