'I am shocked after hearing the demise of senior leader and former Union Minister Shri Sushma Swaraj' says Yogi Adityanath

'I am shocked after hearing the demise of senior leader and former Union Minister Shri Sushma Swaraj' says Yogi Adityanath. A number of senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javdekar, rushed to AIIMS immediately after. Nadda later said that Swaraj's mortal remains will be kept at her residence at Dhawaldeep Bhavan opposite Kerala House on Jantar Mantar Road.