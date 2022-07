I didn't call Nusrat Mirza - Hamid Ansari

Recently BJP had accused Hamid Ansari regarding Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza and now Ansari has reacted saying that he does not know Nusrat Mirza and he did not invite her to any program.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

