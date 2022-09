I have no desire to become PM: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar's statement has come to the fore on the post of Prime Minister. He has said that I have no desire to become PM. He further said that it is necessary for the opposition to be united.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

