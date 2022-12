videoDetails

IAF Military Exercise 2022: Indian Air Force conducts military exercise for 48 hours near LAC

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Indian Air Force conducted military exercise for 48 hours near LAC. More than 40 fighter aircraft participated in this. Rafale, Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet also took part. Along with this, aerial radar AWACS aircraft were also present.