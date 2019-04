IAF nails Pakistan's lies, reveals details of MiG-21 shooting down F-16 on Feb 27

The Indian Air Force on Monday nailed Pakistan's lies by asserting that it has credible information and evidence that the Pakistan Air Force lost one F-16 in the dogfight with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 Bison on February 27, 2019. Watch this video to know more.