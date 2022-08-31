NewsVideos

Idgah case: Preparations for Ganesh festival begin at Idgah ground in Hubli

With the rejection of the petition by the High Court, the preparations for the Ganesh festival have started at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The activists associated with Hindu organizations raised the slogans of Ganpati Bappa.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
