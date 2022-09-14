If Madrasas survey is necessary then why not other educational institutions? - Maulana Syed Arshad Madani
The survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has started. On this survey, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has raised the question that when the survey of madrasas is being done, then why are other educational institutions not being surveyed.
The survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has started. On this survey, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has raised the question that when the survey of madrasas is being done, then why are other educational institutions not being surveyed.