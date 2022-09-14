If Madrasas survey is necessary then why not other educational institutions? - Maulana Syed Arshad Madani

The survey of madrasas in Uttar Pradesh has started. On this survey, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has raised the question that when the survey of madrasas is being done, then why are other educational institutions not being surveyed.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

