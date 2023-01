videoDetails

'If the situation in Kashmir is good, then Home Minister should walk till Lal Chowk and show it'- Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the BJP government in Srinagar and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul said that if the situation here is so good then why doesn't Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Lal Chowk.