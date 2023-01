videoDetails

Important meeting of Dhami cabinet today, action continue in Joshimath

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

An important cabinet meeting of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is going to be held in Joshimath. In which it is possible that a decision can be taken on the proposal to give compensation to the displaced people. Along with this, the process of demolishing unsafe hotels will continue in Joshimath even today.