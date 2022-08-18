In Bihar, criminals shot and killed an army soldier in Kankarbagh Colony

In Bihar's capital Patna, fearless criminals shot and killed an army soldier in Kankarbagh Colony. Actually the jawan had come home on leave and was with his brother during the accident, on asking the address, the miscreants opened fire.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

