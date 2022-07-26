NewsVideos

In conversation with Zee News, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy calls Congress's Satyagraha as hypocrisy

ED's interrogation of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is over today. The central agency has called Sonia Gandhi again for questioning tomorrow. Congress leaders protested against the interrogation. On this issue, Zee News spoke to senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who called Congress's Satyagraha as hypocrisy.

Jul 26, 2022
