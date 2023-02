videoDetails

In Delhi's Nikki Yadav murder case, police arrest 5 people including the father of the accuse Sahil Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

In Delhi's Nikki Yadav murder case, the police has arrested 5 people including the father of the accused Sahil Gehlot. All have been accused of helping the accused. Police say that others including Sahil's father also knew that Sahil had killed Nikki.