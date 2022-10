In Sitapur, A woman cut her tongue in temple and offered it to mother

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

A shocking case of superstition has come to light from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. In the temple of Mother Lalita Devi located in Naimisharanya here, a woman cut her tongue and offered it to the mother, after which the woman's condition worsened.