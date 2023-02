videoDetails

In the case of attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw, social media Influencer get arrests

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

The name of young batsman Prithvi Shaw, who is running out of the Indian cricket team, has come into controversy. One of his videos is going viral on social media. There is news that there was a scuffle with a woman from Prithvi on the streets of Mumbai.