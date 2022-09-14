NewsVideos

In the light of mobile torch, the minister inspected the sub-station of electricity department

In the last few days, many news of the poor system of the electricity department came to light from Uttar Pradesh. The situation can be gauged from the fact that when the Energy Minister himself came to inspect, the electricity in the area was lost.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
In the last few days, many news of the poor system of the electricity department came to light from Uttar Pradesh. The situation can be gauged from the fact that when the Energy Minister himself came to inspect, the electricity in the area was lost.

