Income tax department raids in Nashik

The Income Tax Department has raided several locations of a steel industrialist in Maharashtra's Jalna. A total of Rs 390 crore worth of assets, including Rs 58 crore cash and 32 kg gold, have been seized from here in the raid. Around 260 employees were involved in the proceedings of the Income Tax Department.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

