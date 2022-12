videoDetails

IND vs BAN: India win the Test series 2-0, Shreyas and Ashwin are the heroes of the match

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Match: Team India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh by 2-0. In the second Test, a dashing batsman made India win the lost match.