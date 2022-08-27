Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Watch the great debate ahead of the great match in Dubai

It is said that the one who did not watch the India-Pakistan match did not see anything. Asia Cup-2022 has started from today. The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This is the first match for both the teams in the Asia Cup 2022

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:44 PM IST

It is said that the one who did not watch the India-Pakistan match did not see anything. Asia Cup-2022 has started from today. The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This is the first match for both the teams in the Asia Cup 2022