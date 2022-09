India Announce Squad For 2022 T20 World Cup

Indian team for T20 World Cup has been announced. In this, legendary bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have returned. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja has not been selected in the T20 World Cup due to injury.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Indian team for T20 World Cup has been announced. In this, legendary bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have returned. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja has not been selected in the T20 World Cup due to injury.