videoDetails

India-China Border Clash In Tawang: Big disclosure about China's conspiracy in Tawang.

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Ever since the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, new information is coming out one after the other. Meanwhile, information has been received that China had planned a conspiracy about Tawang 15 days in advance. But India failed this conspiracy of China.