videoDetails

India-China Border Clash In Tawang: China made a big allegation on India on the clash in Tawang.

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

On the clash between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang where the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the situation on its border with India is stable. Now China has made a new move. China has accused the Indian Army of intrusion.