India-China Clash: Opposition walks out from Rajya Sabha, Kharge said - China is encroaching on our land

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that China is occupying our land. If we do not discuss this issue then what else will we discuss about? We are ready to discuss this issue in the House.