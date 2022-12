videoDetails

India-China Face Off: NSA Ajit Doval arrives to meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss on tawang clash

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

NSA Ajit Doval reached to meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with the clash between India and China in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Know which issues were discussed during the meeting.