NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-China Faceoff: Meeting of opposition parties in Parliament House

|Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:11 PM IST
The opposition will raise the issue of the Tawang clash in both Houses. The meeting of opposition leaders has started. This meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Kharge. Let us tell you that politics has intensified on the skirmish between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the opposition is not satisfied with the reply of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the Tawang clash.

All Videos

Namaste India: BJP aims 'Total-UP' in 2024, preparing to feed lotus on all seats.
2:44
Namaste India: BJP aims 'Total-UP' in 2024, preparing to feed lotus on all seats.
India-China Faceoff: ITBP DG visits LAC in Arunachal
1:29
India-China Faceoff: ITBP DG visits LAC in Arunachal
Pentagon's big statement on Tawang clash, China is doing construction work on LAC.
12:34
Pentagon's big statement on Tawang clash, China is doing construction work on LAC.
Slogans of 'PM Modi welcome' were raised in BJP parliamentary party meeting
4:10
Slogans of 'PM Modi welcome' were raised in BJP parliamentary party meeting
PM Modi said in BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, 'Gujarat's victory, workers' victory'
4:18
PM Modi said in BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, 'Gujarat's victory, workers' victory'

Trending Videos

2:44
Namaste India: BJP aims 'Total-UP' in 2024, preparing to feed lotus on all seats.
1:29
India-China Faceoff: ITBP DG visits LAC in Arunachal
12:34
Pentagon's big statement on Tawang clash, China is doing construction work on LAC.
4:10
Slogans of 'PM Modi welcome' were raised in BJP parliamentary party meeting
4:18
PM Modi said in BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, 'Gujarat's victory, workers' victory'
india china clash,tawang clash,india china border clash,india china clash in tawang,india china tawang clash,tawang clash news,tawang news,china india clash,india china galwan clash,india china tawang,india china clash in arunachal pradesh,Tawang,india china tawang fight,clashes in tawang,india and china clash,china on tawang clash,india china latest clash,tawang arunachal pradesh clash,tawang arunachal pradesh,Kharge on tawang clash,Congress,