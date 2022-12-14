videoDetails

India-China Faceoff: Meeting of opposition parties in Parliament House

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

The opposition will raise the issue of the Tawang clash in both Houses. The meeting of opposition leaders has started. This meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Kharge. Let us tell you that politics has intensified on the skirmish between the soldiers of India and China in Tawang. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the opposition is not satisfied with the reply of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the Tawang clash.