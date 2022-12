videoDetails

India-China Standoff: Union Minister Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Chinese Funding

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hits hard at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi had given a controversial statement on Indian Army over Tawang clash. Commenting on the issue, Anurag Thakur raised many questions on Rahul and asked him to break his silence on Chinese Funding Issue.