India Ka DNA 2019: 'I am pained by voices demanding proof of IAF strikes' says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman at India Ka DNA 2019: I am pained by the voices which are demanding proof of Balakot airstrikes. In 1971, there was Jan Sangh in the opposition and Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood with the government and praised the military action. Now the stand of opposition is there for all to see.