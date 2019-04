India Ka DNA 2019: 'We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana' says Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar on India Ka DNA 2019: Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana CM said that he is confident of winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Watch full video to know more.