DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

A relief news came from Bahraich. The fifth wolf of the wolf pack of man-eating wolves was caught. But soon after this, the last and injured wolf of the pack attacked. In such a situation, the question arises whether the last wolf has become more aggressive?