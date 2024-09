videoDetails

DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

Now we will talk about the fire being ignited in the country on the issue of Waqf. The Waqf Amendment Bill is being discussed in the JPC. In the 21-member JPC, all the members are placing their objections. On this basis, it will be decided whether the amendment should be made or not, and if it has to be made, then with what changes should the government bring the bill.