Deshhit: Will Rahul Gandhi end reservation if he comes to power?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

Reservation is an issue on which every party makes statements cautiously. When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went to America, he made such a statement on reservation that has created a political uproar. Rahul has said that he will think about ending reservation in India only when India becomes a fair country. Meaning, does Rahul plan to end reservation when he comes to power?