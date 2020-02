India Ka DNA Conclave 2020: 'Kapil Gujjar and his father is not associated with AAP' says Sanjay Singh

For the first time in history, a government (AAP) made flyovers much below than the estimated cost. Two schools of Delhi have been named at national-level. Delhi education model is being praised everywhere. Almost 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in Delhi: Sanjay Singh