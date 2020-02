India Ka DNA Conclave 2020: 'Kejriwal didn't inaugurate even a single school or college in Delhi' says Pavesh Verma

Kejriwal didn't inaugurate even a single school or college in Delhi. If he proof it, I will take a resignation: Parvesh Verma,' Only the old buildings have been given a new color. No new flyovers have been created in the last five years' he added.