India launches new aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

PM Narendra Modi today gave a new gift to the country in the form of INS Vikrant. This indigenous aircraft carrier today joined the ranks of the Indian Navy. On this occasion, PM Modi said that in the coming times our navy will be stronger.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
