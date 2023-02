videoDetails

India Makes Sharp Remark on Pakistan in UNGA, says, 'Pak gives shelter to terrorists'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

India has once again lambasted Pakistan in United Nations General Assembly. India's Permanent Mission Councillor in UNGA Prateek Mathur said, 'Pakistan gives shelter to terrorists'. Know full statement of Prateek Mathur in this report.