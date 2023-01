videoDetails

India Meteorological Department Issues Sever Cold Red Alert For Next 24 Hours In 4 States

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

North India witnessing severe cold wave. The effect of the winds of hilly areas can be seen in the plains. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a cold red alert for the next 48 hours in 4 states