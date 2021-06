India: 'Mix vaccine' trial to start in a few weeks in the fight against COVID-19

At least 20 people were given a mixed dose of Covishield and Covaxin in Avadhikala village, 50 km from Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh. This negligence on the part of doctors and the health department has now sparked a debate over the use of a cocktail of vaccines to eliminate COVID-19.