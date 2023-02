videoDetails

India Offers Support to Turkey and Syria to combat with Earthquake Havoc

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

So far more than 7800 people have died and thousands of people are injured in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Lakhs of people have become homeless. Turkey and Syria are getting help from all over the world. India is also supporting Turkey in the work of relief and rescue with relief material during this crisis.