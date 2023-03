videoDetails

India qualifies for World Test Championship's Finals

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Team India In WTC Final: Team India has qualified for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). In the first Test match played in Christchurch, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 2 wickets, with the result of which India has now reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).