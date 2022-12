videoDetails

India records 268 new covid cases in last 24 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Amidst the threat of new variant BF.7 of Corona in China, the cases of Corona are increasing in India. The Ministry of Health says that there may be an increase in corona cases in the next 40 days. There was talk of increasing corona infection after January. The central to state governments are on alert regarding this. Meanwhile, 268 new cases of corona have been seen in the country in the last 24 hours.