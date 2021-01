India: Vaccination may start after 2 days, Covishield vaccine to be available for 1,000 rupees

The head of the Serum Institute of India said that the first 100 million doses of the vaccine are being sold to the Government of India at a "special price" of 200 rupees per dose, after which prices will be higher. The vaccine will be sold in the private market at Rs 1,000 per dose.