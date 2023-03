videoDetails

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Ahmedabad Test match was drawn

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: The Border-Gavaskar Series 2023 between India and Australia is over. The Indian team has named this series 2-1. The fourth and last Test match played in Ahmedabad has been drawn.