NewsVideos

Indian Coast Guard conducts Exercise SAREX 22 in Chennai

The Coast Guard on Sunday conducted a national maritime search and rescue exercise off the Chennai coast. 24 observers from 16 countries participated in this exercise. The exercise was the tenth edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
The Coast Guard on Sunday conducted a national maritime search and rescue exercise off the Chennai coast. 24 observers from 16 countries participated in this exercise. The exercise was the tenth edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise.

All Videos

China Vs Taiwan War: Ground Report of ZEE News from Taiwan Naval Base
3:13
China Vs Taiwan War: Ground Report of ZEE News from Taiwan Naval Base
Liquor policy case: Education scam in Delhi, alleges BJP
13:19
Liquor policy case: Education scam in Delhi, alleges BJP
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet

Trending Videos

3:13
China Vs Taiwan War: Ground Report of ZEE News from Taiwan Naval Base
13:19
Liquor policy case: Education scam in Delhi, alleges BJP
8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Indian Coast Guard,Coast Guard,Indian Coast Guard ships,indian coast guard vs indian navy,indian coast guard sarex exercise,indian coast guard conducts rescue ops exercise,Indian Coast,indian coast guard db previous year question paper,#indian coast guard,indian coast guard news,join indian coast guard,indian coast guard training,indian coast guard navik,indian coast guard ship vajra,SAREX-2022,