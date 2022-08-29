Indian Coast Guard conducts Exercise SAREX 22 in Chennai

The Coast Guard on Sunday conducted a national maritime search and rescue exercise off the Chennai coast. 24 observers from 16 countries participated in this exercise. The exercise was the tenth edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

