Indian Currency: Why the battle of notes came on Baba Saheb

| Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the central government to print the photo of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and Ganesh-Lakshmi on the other side on the Indian note. After hearing this statement of Kejriwal, Bahujan Samaj Party coordinator Akash Anand has demanded to print Baba Ambedkar's picture on the note.