Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on winning the 8th SAFF Championship: I don't want to lose

India clinched the title after beating Nepal 3-0 for the eighth SAFF Championship title on Saturday. Also, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri equaled the iconic Lionel Messi with his 80th international strike. Know what Chhetri said on all this in a special conversation with Zee News.