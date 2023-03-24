NewsVideos
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaches Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Varanasi. During this, they have reached the venue. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. Watch visuals.

