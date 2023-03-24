हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaches Varanasi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 24, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Varanasi. During this, they have reached the venue. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also present with him. Watch visuals.
×
All Videos
2:7
Rahul Defamation Case: Opposition parties meeting underway
4:34
PM Modi's convoy reaches Varanasi
9:55
Punjab Police's investigation issues LOC Reminder against Amritpal
2:43
Delhi Liquor Scam: Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea
3:42
A Video makes big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen
Trending Videos
2:7
Rahul Defamation Case: Opposition parties meeting underway
4:34
PM Modi's convoy reaches Varanasi
9:55
Punjab Police's investigation issues LOC Reminder against Amritpal
2:43
Delhi Liquor Scam: Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea
3:42
A Video makes big revelation on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen
pm modi varanasi news,pm modi varanasi live news,pm modi varanasi speech,PM modi Varanasi visit,pm modi varanasi visit schedule 2023,pm modi varanasi visit schedule,pm modi varanasi visit 24th march 2023,PM Modi in Varanasi,pm modi in varanasi today,Narendra Modi,Narendra Modi in Varanasi,pm modi speech in varanasi,Varanasi,varanasi ropeway,Varanasi Ropeway Project,varanasi ropeway model,Modi in Varanasi,modi in varanasi today news,Zee News,Breaking News,