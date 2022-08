Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is his third medal in Commonwealth Games. He took India's medal tally to 12.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

