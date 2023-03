videoDetails

India's daughters create history in world boxing champion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

India's daughters have created history in World Boxing Champion. Today, boxers Lovlina Borehagen and Nikhat Zareen have put gold medal in India's bag in the World Boxing Championship. Now a total of 4 gold medals have come in India's account.