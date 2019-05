India's dossier against JeM chief Masood Azhar

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the man behind several terror attacks in the country including Pulwama terror attack, Masood Azhar has finally been listed as an international terrorist by the United Nation security council's 1267 committee. China earlier on Wednesday removed its hold on the listing of Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan based and united nations listed terror group. Watch this video to know more.