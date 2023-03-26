NewsVideos
India's fourth gold in World Boxing Champion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Boxer Lovlina Borehagen has created history in the World Boxing Champion. He has won in the 75 kg category. In the final, he has defeated the Australian player.

